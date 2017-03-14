Youth Hockey Takes Third at State

For the City Times

Stevens Point Area Youth Hockey Association has concluded its 2016/17 hockey season.

Six teams have made it to the state tournaments in their respective age divisions and represented SPAYHA with great success. Among those teams, Squirt A level team, comprised of 10- and 11-year-olds, competed for the state title at the Marathon Park in Wausau.

After securing their first round victory by the score of 3-1 against Superior, the Ice Hawks battled hard against the tough opponent in the second round, but came up short with a loss to Fond Du Lac by the score of 1-2.

The final game of the state tournament was for third place against Eau Claire, who the Ice Hawks Squirt split a series with earlier in the season.

Mikah Keller opened the scoring with back-to-back goals and three other players scored after that to finish off the game with a 5-0 win, securing the team’s third place at the Squirt A State Tournament.