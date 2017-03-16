VIDEO: UWSP Set for World’s Largest Trivia Contest

For the City Times

Prince. Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. B.B. King. These members of “music royalty” have left an indelible mark on our culture, along with other music greats.

This spring, treasured music makers of the past and present will also make a mark as the theme of the world’s largest trivia contest, hosted annually by the student-run radio station at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

“Trivia 48: The Royalty of Contests” will be presented by WWSP 90FM April 21-23, bringing thousands of participants from around the world together for 54 hours of trivia questions and music. The student staff members support the work of long-time coordinators, Jim “The Oz” Oliva and John Eckendorf.

“The world’s largest trivia contest is one of the craziest and most fun weekends at UW-Stevens Point and for the city as well,” said Kyle Pieczynksi, 90FM’s student station manager and a communication-media studies major from Wausau. The contest brings the Stevens Point community together, he added.

It kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday, April 21, with a parade around the UW-Stevens Point campus. Questions begin at 6 p.m. and continue until midnight Sunday, April 23. The radio station will broadcast eight trivia questions per hour, and teams will have the length of two songs to call with the correct answer to be awarded points.

The contest also includes two running questions for which teams must go out in the community to find the answer, three music questions for which sound bites from eight songs are played and participants must decipher the name of the song, and three trivia stone, scavenger-hunt like questions. The top teams win trophies and bragging rights.

To join the fun, teams must register in person and in advance at the 90FM Studios from 3-7 p.m. Monday -Thursday, April 17-20, or noon to 6 p.m. Friday, April 21. Registration is $30 per team, with proceeds supporting the general maintenance of WWSP 90FM and scholarships for 90FM staff members.

To register an out-of-town team or pre-order merchandise, go to www.90fmtrivia.org. Merchandise may also be purchased on-site at registration.