Washington, SPASH Teachers Receive Bliss Award

For the City Times

Three teachers, Jackie Beversdorf, Kim Shuda and Kari Witt received the Mandana Bliss Award at the March 13 meeting of the Stevens Point School Board.

Beversdorf and Shuda, Washington Elementary, were presented the award by Washington Elementary students, Keeley Rosenfield and Caroline Blakeman.

The students explained that this year, the teachers pioneered a “Breakfast Book Club” aimed at helping younger students to enjoy reading while developing their skills. Students in sixth grade volunteered for the program, which meets twice weekly before school.

Beversdorf has been a teacher with the district for 20 years; Shuda has worked 14 years for the district.

Witt, a teacher at SPASH, was presented the award by student Jenna Boeck.

Boeck said Witt was “genuinely interested” in her students and their success.

“She cultivates discussion within a considerate environment in her classroom and gives authentic feedback on each assignment helping her students become better writers,” Boeck said.

Witt has been a teacher with the district for three years.

Each month, students have the opportunity to recognize a staff member that has profoundly impacted their educational experience.

The award is given in the name of Mandana Bliss, the first teacher in the Stevens Point Area Public School District.