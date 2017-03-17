Farmshed Announces Fruit Tree Grafting Workshop

For the City Times

Farmshed will hold a fruit tree grafting workshop on April 8.

Owners of Field Notes Farm will teach the principles of grafting fruit trees, including rootstocks, scionwood, where to source stock, types of grafts, grafting tools and graft care. After practicing, participants will graft their own tree to take home.



The instructors, Polly and Oren, run Field Notes Farm and Upstream Cider, where they produce organic fruits and vegetables and wild fermented cider. They have been planting apples, peaches, apricots, and plums for the last six years, and plan to graft and plant more than 1,000 trees this year.



Pre-registration is required and space is limited. The cost is $30 for non-members or $25 for Farmshed members. A limited number of scholarships are also available, email info@farmshed.org for an application.

For more information contact Central Rivers Farmshed, 1220 Briggs Ct., online at farmshed.org or all (715) 544-6154.