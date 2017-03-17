Sister Virginia (Dominic) Jakusz, 82, a Sister of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis for 65 years, died Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Willow Brooke Point Senior Living Center in Stevens Point.

Visitation at St. Joseph Motherhouse Chapel, 1300 Maria Drive, Stevens Point, will begin with a prayer service at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2017. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dennis Stanchik officiating. Burial will follow in the Convent Cemetery.

Sister Virginia was born September 17, 1934, in Stevens Point to the late Leo and Gladys (Losinski) Jakusz. On August 10, 1952, she was received into the novitiate of the Order, and pronounced perpetual vows on August 10, 1959.

Sister Virginia graduated with a B.S. degree in Education from St. Norbert College in West De Pere.

For 35 years she was a teacher in Catholic schools in Wisconsin and Minnesota. In Wisconsin, she served in the Diocese of Green Bay at St. John the Baptist, Menasha; St. Mary of the Angels in Green Bay; Assumption BVM, Pulaski; Trinity, and St. Jude, Green Bay. She also taught in the Diocese of La Crosse at St. Hedwig School in Thorp. In 2009, she retired at St. Joseph Motherhouse.

Survivors include two brothers, Chester (Marge) Jakusz of Stevens Point; John Jakusz of Whiting; nieces and nephews; and the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lawrence; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann (John) Jakusz.

Memorials may be offered to the Sisters of St. Joseph-TOSF.

The SSJ-TOSF community is grateful to the staffs of Willow Brooke Point and Ministry Hospice for the compassionate care given to our Sister Virginia. God Bless You!