EgoCon Hits Stevens Point March 25

By Jacob Mathias

Reverse the polarity of the neutron flow because it’s about to get wibbly wobbly in Stevens Point.

EgoCon, northeast Wisconsin’s annual science fiction, fantasy and gaming convention, hosted by the Northeast Wisconsin Friends of Doctor Who, will be held Saturday, March 25 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM at the Holiday Inn Hotel and Convention Center.

The convention originally began as a fundraising auction hosted by NEWFOD in 1983. The auction was an effort to raise money for Wisconsin Public Television, the only TV network at the time to broadcast Doctor Who, the popular British-produced science fiction show about a mysterious time traveler known as The Doctor and his many companions.

“He’s like a little kid,” said Paulette Imhoff, Doctor Who fan and EgoCon coordinator. “The show has a little bit of excitement, a little bit of science and a little bit of history.”

The auction soon morphed into EgoCon which helped to support the yearly auction and according to Imhoff, bring an event to the area that’s not usually available. Since its inception, the auction has expanded its scope to also benefit St. John’s Food Pantry; an organization which Imhoff said was helpful to a NEWFOD member in the past.

On display will be a Tardis, The Doctor’s vehicle for time travel, a life-size replica of The Doctor’s robotic dog K-9 and three custom-made Daleks, the sworn enemy of The Doctor. Vendors will be on site all day offering science fiction and fantasy themed books, toys, games and jewelry. Tabletop gaming and oversized board games will be available all day as well.

The auction begins at 2:00 PM and Imhoff says it’s a lot of fun.

“There’s a lot of silliness going on,” she said.

Along with science fiction and fantasy themed items, the auction will feature a quilt and clock, two favorites which have been on the block since the beginning. The quilt was featured at the first auction after being made from scraps found at NEWFOD headquarters and a new one has been auctioned off every year. This year’s quilt is robot themed.

“We’re not just Doctor Who,” said Imhoff.

The Holiday Inn Hotel and Convention Center is located at 1001 Amber Ave. in Stevens Point. Admission to EgoCon is $10 for adults and $5 for students 16 years old and under with ID. Discounted tickets can be purchased prior to EgoCon at the Book Isle Paperback Exchange at 2212 Division St.

Schedule of Events

9 AM: Doors open to public

10 AM: Create a Science-Fiction-Based Keychain (A small added fee covers costs.)

11 AM: What You Always Wanted to Know about Tarot Cards and Were Afraid to Ask by Peggy McDowell

Noon – Learn Basic Mahjong with Cindy Kubetz

1 PM: Ancient Egypt with Professor Edmund S. Meltzer, PhD.

2 PM: 29th Annual NEWFOD Charity Auction

3-4:30 PM: Film viewing with Christopher R. Mihm, Independent filmmaker of 1950s-style monster movies

4:30 PM: Robots in Movies with Ben McDowell

6 PM: Evening meal with guests at Hilltop Pub & Grill, 4901 Main Street, Stevens Point.