Rep. Shankland to Hold Budget Office Hours on Monday

For the CIty Times

Representative Katrina Shankland will hold budget office hours on Monday, March 20 at the Portage County Library branch in Stevens Point.

Rep. Shankland hosts office hours every month around the 71st Assembly District to hear from her constituents. Members of the public are invited to join Rep. Shankland to share their questions and concerns about the 2017-19 State Budget and any matters facing state government.

The office hours will be held 1 PM to 3 PM in the Prairie Room of the library, 1001 Main Street.