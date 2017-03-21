Regina L. “Jean” Zalewski, 101, a lifelong resident of Stevens Point, died on Sunday, March 19, 2017, at North Crest.

She was born on Sep. 24, 1915, in Stevens Point, to the late Joseph and Louise (Olszewski) Osowski. On Aug. 6, 1951, she was married to Al Zalewski. Together, they raised her son, Jim Sowinski.

Jean had worked as a fly-tyer at Weber Tackle for many years. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church for her entire life; was a devoted grandparent and her greatest joys were her family and Catholic faith.

Survivors include her grandchildren, Jeanine (Bill) Taylor of Stevens Point, Chris (Lisa) Sowinski of Ramsay, Michigan, Tim (Ginger) Sowinski of Stevens Point, and Stacy (Ego) Sowinski of Minneapolis, Minn.; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by her son, Jim Sowinski; and Jean was the last surviving of six siblings in her family.

The family thanks Cliff and Judy Konkol, who together with Meals on Wheels, provided support that allowed Jean to stay in her beloved home until the last year of her life. Also, thanks to niece Sharon for visiting Grammy every day at North Crest, as well as the staff at North Crest, especially Cora, Tamara, Casey and Emily, who made a personal connection with Jean.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, March 23, 2017, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Stevens Point with the Rev. Arul Joseph V. officiating. Burial will follow in Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation will be in the St. Faustina Room of the church on Thursday morning from 9:30 AM until the time for Mass.

Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.