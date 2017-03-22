Rodriguez Pleads Not Guilty in Child Sex Assaults

By Brandi Makuski

A 32-year-old man has pleaded not guilty after being accused of trading marijuana for oral sex with teenage boys.

West A. Rodriguez, Stevens Point, was arraigned before Judge Thomas Eagon on March 20 on three counts of second-degree child sex assault and three counts of delivering marijuana, all felonies.

According to the complaint, Rodriguez offered three 15-year-old boys marijuana if they allowed him to perform oral sex on them, which at times occurred when all three boys were simultaneously Rodriguez’ living room. The boys also slept over at Rodriguez’ apartment on some of those occasions, the complaint says, during which Rodriguez would attempt to assault the boys while they slept.

The assaults occurred on at least 10 or 11 occasions, the complaint says, after Rodriguez would contact the boys privately on Facebook.

When interviewed by police, Rodriguez admitted he would “hang out” with the boys and provide them with marijuana, but he stopped after alleging the boys were attempting to blackmail him.

He initially denied the sexual contact, but after detectives showed him the incriminating Facebook messages, he admitted to the arrangement, saying he believed the boys were older.

Rodriguez returns to court for a pre-trial hearing on April 17.