New Owner Breathes New Life into Southside Tavern

By Brandi Makuski

“It was the right thing at the right time.”

That was Bill Kubisiak’s response when asked why he purchased the former Big Hunchies Roadhouse on the city’s south side, transforming it into Kuby’s Bar & Grill.

Kubisiak, a SPASH ’95 graduate, was a self-employed taxidermist while moonlighting for about three years at Big Hunchies, previously owned by former mayoral candidate Barb Jacobs.

Jacobs had been a mainstay during the public comment period at city meetings, and was well-known to city officials, but lost her mayoral bid in the 2015 primary. She’s since suffered health problems that left her unable to maintain the business, so she sold to Kubisiak.

Bill Kubisiak pours a drink for customers on March 24. (City Times photo)

“When that point came where we knew she’d sell, I said, ‘I want first crack,'” Kubisiak said. “I’d already been here for awhile, so I knew the bar, I knew the clientele.”

Kubisiak said he thinks of the bar as a “Cheers” type of establishment.

“We don’t have a theme or cater to any one type of person, so anybody can walk through the door, sit down, and someday will talk to you,” he said. “It’s a really nice, laid-back atmosphere.”

The bar will continue to serve pub fare, according to Kubisiak, including fish fry, chicken wings and burgers, and Kuby’s will offer daily specials during the week. Food is served through 1 AM.

Kubisiak said he’s been inspired by the fact that Jacobs wasn’t just a bar owner; she also cared a great deal for the adjacent Veteran’s Memorial Park, located just across the street. He said he’d like to pick up at least some of the plans she had for the space.

“That’s a memorial park; there’s a monument over there, and it’s basically ignored by the city,” he said. “One thing I would like to do, over time, is maybe put up a shelter over there.”

The bar is holding a grand opening celebration on March 25, Kubisiak said, which includes door prizes, drink specials and more. The event begins at 3 PM Saturday.

Kuby’s opens at 9:30 AM daily and is located behind Skipp’s Bowling at 2408 Division Street. You can also find the business on Facebook.