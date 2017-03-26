Vicki V. Borchardt, 76

Vicki V. Borchardt, age 76 of Plover, passed away Thursday March 23, 2017 at Whispering Pines in Plover, she was under the care of Ministry Hospice and surrounded by her loving family.

A Celebration of Life Service for Vicki will be held at Noon on Wednesday March 29, 2017 at the Shuda – Plover Family Funeral Home in Plover. Deacon Vern Linzmeier will officiate.

Friends and family will gather to share memories from 7 PM to 9 PM on Tuesday, and again from 10 AM on Wednesday until the time of services at the funeral home in Plover. Burial will be in the St. Bronislava Parish Cemetery at a later date.

Vicki was born June 27, 1940 in Wisconsin Rapids, the daughter of Vilas and Dorothy (Babcock) Van Vleet. As a child she moved to Stevens Point with her family and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1958.

She married Stephen R. Borchardt on July 29, 1962 in Kenosha. The couple settled in Stevens Point and Vicki worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Scribner until she and Steve began a family. Vicki enjoyed tailgating with her husband at Lambeau Field as she was an avid Packer Fan. She also enjoyed baseball and attended countless games in the area. She was passionate about gardening, knitting, and cooking for the family.

Vicki is survived by her three children: Gwen (Alan) Dombrowski, Plover; Craig (Kelly) Borchardt, Stevens Point; Lee (Megan) Borchardt, Green Bay. Four grandchildren: Christine, David, Sienna, and Aubrey. Her sister, Gloria (Jack) Leo, Spring Valley.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Steve in 2005.

