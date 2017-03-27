Marcella “Marcie” Wilkes, 87

Marcella “Marcie” Wilkes, age 87 of Stevens Point, passed away Saturday evening, March 25, 2017 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marcie will be held at 11 AM on Friday March 31, 2017 at St. Bronislava Catholic Church in Plover. Rev. Edward Shuttleworth will officiate.

Friends and family will gather to share memories Friday from 9:30 AM until the time of services at the church. A general rosary will be prayed for Marcie at 10:30 AM prior to the Mass at St. Bronislava. Shuda Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Marcie was born July 13, 1929 in Portal, ND, the daughter of Emery and Blanche (Jensen) Carpentier. She married Bernard “Bud” Wilkes on July 11, 1950 in Portal ND. The couple settled in Sawyer, ND for a time before moving frequently for Bud’s career in the railroad. They eventually settled in Stevens Point in 1972. Marcie worked at Dr. Eskritt’s office until her retirement. She volunteered for years at the Lincoln Center and St. Michael’s Hospital.

Marcie loved to travel and visited all but one of the continents. It was said of her, “She was a Force of Nature”.

Marcie is survived by her two children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren: Mark (Karen) Wilkes, Wausau and their two children: Mathew (Krisie) Wilkes, Neenah and Jen (Dave) Fetters, Minneapolis and their two children Ella and Enzo. Lynn (Gerry) Widen, Naples, Fla. and their three children, Mollie (Larry) Griffin, Chicago, and their son Nicholas; Andrew (Jessica) Widen, Minneapolis, and their two children Logan and McKenna; and Christopher Widen, Boston. Two sisters: Mary Ann (Don) Downie, Rochester, Minn. and Jeannie McCall, Reno, Nev. Two brothers: Pat (Diane) Carpentier, Washburn, ND and Pierre Octavious (Susie) Carpentier, Portal, ND.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bud in 1994, two brothers and one sister.

