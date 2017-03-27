Shoe Column: The Long and the Short of It

By Tim “Shoe” Sullivan

We’ve become a nation of abbreviations.

Maybe you’ve noticed it too. Initials are the big thing. Perhaps people just got lazy or else they’re in a big hurry. It probably started back in the day in Stevens Point in the Sixties. Note, I didn’t say “back in the 1960s”. I said “back in the Sixties”. There’s one right there.

For example, I used to work at Northside IGA in Stevens Point. Nobody ever told me I was actually working at Northside Independent Grocers Alliance. It was simply shortened to IGA. And our fair city also had an A&P grocery store and I don’t have the slightest idea of what that stood for.

Then you could always get a root beer at the A&W. The root beer chain was started in 1922 by Roy Allen and Frank Wright. If you took a stroll downtown, you might see the M&I Bank (Marshall & Ilsley) which was close to S&J’s Palace, the gyro place run by Stevie and Johnny Dimakis.

You could get a good workout at the “Y”, which is short for YMCA, as in “Young Men’s Christian Association”. The Y’s base is in Geneva, Switzerland, by the way.

I went to school at UWSP and almost became a TKE and loved going to KFC for some fried chicken. These days in Point, you can still go to KFC and also the DQ.

Back in the day, if you paid Ma Bell, you could pick up your phone and a voice on the other end would say “Number please”. You could buy stock in AT&T or even IBM (International Business Machines).

In the late ’50s or so, a nifty invention called the “TV” came out. And your radio could be tuned into “AM” (amplitude modulation) or “FM” (frequency modulation). You could listen to the Milwaukee Braves and find out what Warren Spahn’s ERA (earned run average) was or how Hank Aaron’s RBIs (runs batted in) totals were coming.

If you got hungry, I think we had an IHOP for your dining pleasure. Or you could make yourself a BLT if you had bacon, lettuce and a tomato.

It wasn’t that long ago when you could buy a VCR (video cassette recorder) or put a CD (compact disc) in your boombox. If you weren’t a Democrat, you probably joined the GOP as a Republican — that’s the Grand Old Party.

If you got in trouble, you might hope the SPPD or SPFD would help you. If you were down on your luck, the people to see might be CAP Services (the Community Action Program).

TV offers you many choices, such as CSI (Crime Scene Investigation) or maybe an old movie like “E.T.”. You could watch shows on NBC, ABC, and CBS, and now they also offer ESPN, CNN, TNT, and MTV.

If you hunt, you might join the NRA (National Rifle Association) and you better hope someone from the DNR doesn’t catch you hunting out of season or you’ll be SOL. And you won’t get away if you leave your DNA.

Or you might try hunting up north in the U.P. — which is not to be confused with UPS (United Parcel Service). You also don’t want the FBI or CIA chasing after you.

If you’re into college sports, you can turn on your TV and watch SMU, TCU, USC, BYU, LSU or VCU play. There’s also the NBA, WBA and NHL for pro sports. In football, the USFL and WFL are long gone but we still have the good ole’ NFL which merged with the AFL and now has the NFC and AFC which try to win the Super Bowl (SB) with Roman numerals. The NFL was too lazy to say Super Bowl 15, so they just called it SBXV.

If you graduate from SPASH (Stevens Point Area Senior High), you might study to be an EMT (emergency medical technician) and work in the E.R. — which is not the same as the ER on the square (Elbow Room). And SPASH might hold a PTA meeting. If you get lost, the SPPD might put out an APB.

An English visitor to Point might be from the U.K., and pro golfers on the PGA sometimes come from Great Britain. Local golfers occasionally tee off at the SPCC which was once run by Jim Billings of the Final Score. VIP people like to play at the SPCC, WRCC,and Sentry, and St Pete’s used to have an “LVP” award.

After a round of golf, you might go to KBI (Kim’s Barrel Inn) for a brew or the VFW for a fish fry. Or you could try a chicken dinner at RD’s Diner by McDill or grab a bottle of wine at J.R. Liquor. If you have a wedding invite, don’t forget to RSVP.

As you get older, you might join AARP (American Association of Retired Persons).

Russia’s been in the news lately. It used to be in the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics).

So, to kinda (short for kind of) sum it up, if you perhaps worked at IGA or the A&P and worked out at the “Y” and turned your radio on to “FM” and listened to Earl Gillespie telling you what Lew Burdette’s ERA was and years later turned on your TV and watched the NFL’s AFC championship game before going to KFC or DQ after eating a BLT while watching BYU taking on USC, you should be GTG (good to go).

Oh, and just one more thing. Stevens Pointers certainly know what 54481 is, right? It’s our zip code. Everyone knows that. But here’s the question: What does “Zip” Code actually mean? Go ahead. I’ll wait. (Hums the “Jeopardy” song).

OK, time’s up. If you’ve learned one thing, just one thing today, it’s that “ZIP” in zip Code is an acronym for Zone Improvement Plan… and 99 out of 100 people didn’t know that.

Until now.