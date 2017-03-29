UWSP Expert to Discuss Lakes at Free Community Lecture

For the City Times

Lakes are highly valued in Wisconsin for providing wildlife habitats as well as a variety of recreational opportunities for all ages. Learn how lakes are also valued as a means of detecting environmental change at a free lecture offered by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

“Using Lakes as Sentinels for Environmental Change” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, presented by Krista Slemmons, assistant professor of biology. Held in the Pinery Room of the Portage Country Public Library, 1001 Main St., Stevens Point, this is the seventh talk in the eight-part College of Letters and Science 2016-2017 Community Lecture Series. The public may attend free of charge.

“This lecture will discuss how lakes can provide a window into past environments and offer predictions for the future of our freshwater systems,” Slemmons said. “Examples from arctic and alpine lakes will be discussed, as well as the current status of Wisconsin lakes.”

Slemmons is a paleoecologist and limnologist, combining historical algae data with current field observations and modern ecological experimentation to understand drivers of aquatic change. She is also interested in inquiry-based science teaching strategies as well as STEM diversity. She received her undergraduate degree from Denison University and post-graduate degrees at Wright State University, Miami University and the University of Maine.

For more information on the Community Lecture Series, visit www.uwsp.edu/cols/lectureseries or email stappa@uwsp.edu.