Photo of the Day: Didn’t We Do This Already?

City Times Staff

City crews on Thursday closed down a portion of Bukolt Ave. to repair a water main break.

The roadway was completely reconstructed in 2014, to include replacing underground utilities — but new utilities were installed through about a block-and-a-half short of where the water main broke.

“We put new a storm sewer in, but the water and sewer utilities in that spot were new enough that it didn’t justify replacing them at that time,” said Joel Lemke, interim public works director.

Lemke said the water main break was likely to a busted pipe fitting.

“[The utilities] where they’re digging today is still from the ’70s,” he added. “We actually have very few breaks in the city, so I feel we made the right call.”

The roadway reopened before the end of the business day.