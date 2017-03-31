Police: Sypher Still Missing, Husband ‘Cooperating’

By Brandi Makuski

Plover police are still investigating the whereabouts of Plover resident Krista Sypher, who has reportedly been missing since March 13.

Sypher’s husband, Jason, reported her missing on March 20. It was not immediately clear why the husband waited so long to file a missing person’s report, but police say he is cooperating with the investigation.

She was last seen at her Plover home — which police searched on Friday — in the morning hours of March 13. Sypher may use her maiden name of Kellerman, or her former married name of Lorbecki.

The vehicle Sypher drove was a four-door silver 2015 Chevy Cruz; but that vehicle was left at home at the time she was reported missing.

Krista is a white female, 44 years old and 5’3” tall. She is approximately 160 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

The Plover Police Department is asking that anyone with information about Sypher’s whereabouts or any other information about her disappearance to contact Det. Mike Tracy or Det. Brian Noel at the Plover Police Dept., (715) 345-5255.