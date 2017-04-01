Two Local Fire Chiefs to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

City Times Staff

Chiefs from two local fire departments are slated to appear in the next round of “Dancing with the Stars”.

Plover Fire Chief Mark Deaver and Park Ridge Fire Chief Brian Lepper both say they’re preparing for the challenge of appearing on the hit reality show.

“Chief Deaver definitely has a face for television,” said Assistant Fire Chief Ken Voss. “And he’s got moves, because he dances in his office all the time when he thinks nobody’s watching.”

Park Ridge firefighter Pete Jacoby said Lepper has been hiding a dark secret which could adversely affect his performance on the show.

“He’s deathly afraid of sequins,” Jacoby said. “Some of those dancing costumes are pretty sparkly — I don’t know what the poor guy’s going to do.”

To help prepare for their national dancing debut, Deaver and Lepper have reportedly both picked up Zumba classes, and attend workouts at CrossFit in Park Ridge.

The duo has traditionally enjoyed a cooperatively working relationship as neighboring fire departments, but the stress of the upcoming contest has put a strain on that friendship.

“If [Lepper] thinks his cheesy mustache is going to fly on national television, he’s dead wrong,” Deaver said.

“At least I won’t have to wear a girdle under my costume,” Lepper fired back.