Acclaimed Singer Coming to Sentry Theater

B.J. Thomas. (Contributed)

Country/pop artist B.J. Thomas to perform May 20

For the City Times

The man who brought you the hits “Hooked on a Feeling,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on my Head,” and “Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song” is coming to Stevens Point for two shows only.

Grammy Hall of Fame artist B.J. Thomas will perform two shows — 5 PM and 8 PM — at the Sentry Theater on May 20.

Reserved seating tickets are $35 per person and are expected to sell out quickly. Don’t miss your chance to see this timeless performer in concert.

For tickets, call (715) 346-4100, or go to the UWSP box office website at uwsptickets.universitytickets.com.

