Evelyn (Brillowski) Ebel, 99

Evelyn (Brillowski) Ebel, age 99, of Rosholt, Wis. passed away on March 31, 2017, at Brookdale Assisted Living of Stevens Point.

Evelyn was born on April 27, 1917 in the town of Hull, to the late Frank and Cecelia Brillowski. She was married to Edwin Ebel on Nov. 16, 1932. He is deceased.

Evelyn is a member of Sacred Heart Church of Polonia, and was a number of St. Cecelia’s Choir, and the Rosary Society since 1975.

Evelyn attended local schools, continuing her education at the Milwaukee Vocational Schools, and took a Labor Education Course at U.W. Extension in Madison. Evelyn was a member of Local 322 and remained an active representative.

In 1941 she and Ed moved to Milwaukee where she worked for a large department store as a clerk. They then bought a summer resort on Pewaukee Lake in Pewaukee, Wis. Later moving back to Milwaukee, where she worked for Globe Union as an inspector-supervisor until retiring in 1971.

She and Ed then moved back to the Stevens Point area, settling down in Rosholt, where they built a home. Upon retiring they spent their winters in Tucson, Ariz.

Evelyn and Ed loved their property, maintaining two gardens, picking countless mushrooms, making maple syrup from their many maple trees. Evelyn was an amazing seamstress, making much of her own clothing, including shirts for her husband. She enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, playing cards, praying daily, and spending holidays, birthdays and other events with family.

Evelyn is survived by two sisters, Alice (Ray) Kiewit, Milwaukee, Gladys (Bruno) Maziarka, Stevens Point, sister-in-law, Germaine (Adolph) Brillowski of Plover. She is also survived by her two special nephews, Ed (Marsh) Maziarka, Clyde (Carol) Brillowski, and special niece and godchild Brenda (Richard) Baltzell, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ed, Brothers, Emil, Edmund, Victor, Adolph and Gerald Brillowski. Also her beloved pets; Rusty, Birdie, and Charlie.

A Mass of a Christian Burial will be held Tuesday April 4, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. The Rev. Greg Michaud will officiate. Friends and family will gather from 9 AM to 10:45 AM Tuesday at the church.

Burial will be at Guardian Angel Cemetery.

We want to give our sincere thank you to the staff in ICU at St. Michael’s Hospital staff for your kindness and exceptional care.

Also a big thank you to the caring and loving staff at Brookdale Assisted living for your care, love and support. Evelyn appreciated all you did.

Dear Evelyn, you will be so sadly missed by Alice, Glady, Germaine, Eddie, Brenda and Clyde.

Also your godchildren, Brenda, LeRoy, Ray & by all of your nieces and nephews. Every time we play a game of cards, we will think of you. And I must say, we will never forget the “salt.”