Photo of the Day: Mimi Visits City Hall

City Times Staff

Actress Kathy Kinney unexpectedly stopped by Mayor Mike Wiza’s office on March 31.

Kinney is most well-known for her portrayal of Mimi Bobeck on The Drew Carey Show, but also had a regular role on Newhart (1982).

Kinney, who was born and raised in Stevens Point, graduated from SPASH in 1972 — the school’s first graduating class.

“I’d never been in the mayor’s office before,” Kinney said. “So I thought I’d stop by and see it.”

Kinney was in town to for the All Women Expo & Conference, held on April 1 at the Holiday Inn Convention Center, where she was the keynote speaker.