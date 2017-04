Weekly Sports Calendar for Pacelli, SPASH

By Robert Whitmire

For prep sporting events from April 6 to April 11.

Pacelli Cardinals

Thursday, April 6

4:30 pm – Softball Varsity hosts Manawa @ Plover Woyak Complex Spud Field

Friday, April 7

6:15 pm – Softball Varsity hosts Marathon @ Plover Woyak Complex Spud Field

Monday, April 10

12:00 pm – Golf Varsity @ Manawa

3:45 pm – Track Varsity @ Tri-County High School

4:30 pm – Baseball Varsity @ Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School

4:30 pm – Softball St. Peter’s Middle School hosts Assumption @ Zenoff Park

4:30 pm – Softball Varsity @ Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School

Tuesday, April 11

4:30 pm – Baseball Varsity hosts Bonduel @ Bukolt Park

4:30 pm – Softball Junior Varsity @ Bonduel High School

4:30 pm – Softball Varsity hosts Bonduel @ Plover Woyak Complex Spud Field

4:30 pm – Boys Tennis Varsity hosts St. Mary Catholic @ Goerke Park Tennis Courts

SPASH Panthers

Thursday, April 6

3:30 pm – Boys Junior Varsity Track hosts Merrill, Wisconsin Rapids @ UWSP MAC Center

4:15 pm – Girls Varsity Track @ Wausau West High School

4:30 pm – Softball PJ Jacobs JV2 hosts Medford @ Bannach School South Field

4:30 pm – Softball BF JV2 @ Merrill Area Recreation Center

4:30 pm – Softball Junior Varsity @ Marshfield Fairgrounds Park

4:30 pm – Softball Varsity @ Marshfield Fairgrounds Park

Friday, April 7

7:30 am – Boys Golf Junior Varsity @ Wisconsin Dells Coldwater Canyon Golf Course

8:00 am – Boys Varsity Golf @ Wisconsin Dells Trappers Turn Golf Club

4:00 pm – Soccer Girls Varsity @ Urbana, Illinois Sports Complex

Saturday, April 8

7:30 am – Boys Golf Junior Varsity @ Wisconsin Dells Coldwater Canyon Golf Course

8:00 am – Boys Varsity Golf @ Wisconsin Dells Trappers Turn Golf Club

8:00 am – Soccer Girls Varsity @ Urbana, Illinois Sports Complex

9:00 am – Boys Tennis Varsity @ Oshkosh North High School Invite

1:00 pm – Baseball Junior Varsity hosts De Pere @ Plover Memorial Park

1:00 pm – Baseball Varsity hosts De Pere Bukolt Park

Monday, April 10

3:00 pm – Boys Golf Junior Varsity @ Wausau Pine Valley Golf Course

4:30 pm – Baseball BF JV2 hosts Wittenberg-Birnamwood @ Ben Franklin Junior High School

4:30 pm – Softball Junior Varsity hosts Rhinelander @ Plover Woyak Field

4:30 pm – Softball Varsity hosts Rhinelander @ Plover Woyak Field

Tuesday, April 11

2:00 pm – Boys Golf Junior Varsity Quad @ Wisconsin Rapids Ridges Golf Course

2:00 pm – Boys Varsity Golf Quad @ Wisconsin Rapids Ridges Golf Course

3:30 pm – Girls Varsity Track @ Wisconsin Valley Conference Indoor Meet @ UWSP MAC Center

3:30 pm – Boys Varsity Track @ Wisconsin Valley Conference Indoor Meet @ UWSP MAC Center

4:30 pm – Baseball PJ Jacobs JV2 @ Wausau West High School

4:30 pm – Baseball Ben Franklin JV2 @ Marshfield High School

4:30 pm – Baseball Junior Varsity @ Wausau West High School

4:30 pm – Baseball Varsity @ Wausau West High School

4:30 pm – Softball Ben Franklin JV2 hosts D.C. Everest @ Ben Franklin Jr. High School

5:00 pm – Girls Soccer Junior Varsity @ Wausau West High School

5:00 pm – Girls Soccer Varsity @ Wausau West High School

5:30 pm – Lacrosse hosts D.C. Everest @ SPASH Athletics Fields