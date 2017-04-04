Jesse G. Mientke, 42

Jesse G. Mientke age 42, of Plover, passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2017 due to complications with medications from M.S.

Jesse was born February 17, 1975 in Stevens Point, the son of Ronald and Susan (Wilcox) Mientke. He grew up in Bevent and after completing his education, opened and operated “Jesse’s Painting and Services”. He enjoyed fixing cars and anything that he could. Jesse was a hard worker and a “jack of all trades”.

He loved good movies, classic country music and had a sarcastic sense of humor. Most of all Jesse was a terrific father, husband and brother. He had a huge heart of gold, showed great generosity to all, and was there for anyone in their time of need. He never asked for anything in return. When at work, his sister Sara always made sure he was wearing his safety glasses. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Funeral services for Jesse will be held at 5:00 PM on Saturday April 22, 2017 at the Shuda-Plover Funeral Home in Plover. Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until the time services Saturday at the funeral home. A memorial in lieu of flowers will be established at a later date in Jesse’s name.

He is survived by his wife Nicole whom he married in 2010, and their five children: Daniel, Justus, Caden, Alyson, and Madylyn. His father: Ronald (Peggy) Mientke; his brother Aaron (Amy) Mientke and two sisters: Sara (Dan) Raasch and Regina Mientke. He was preceded in death by his mother Susan Hawley, his brother Jeremy, his best fiend Kurt, and his dog, Jack.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com.