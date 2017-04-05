Man Arrested for Stealing to Pay Girlfriend’s Bail

By Brandi Makuski

A Plover man faces a felony charge after allegedly stealing items from a storage unit to bankroll for his girlfriend’s bail.

Christopher A. Orlowski, 31, has been charged with felonious burglary after he was caught in the parking lot of a rental storage unit facility on Integrity Dr. at about 2:30 AM on Feb. 4. An officer from the Plover Police Dept. initiated a traffic stop because the time of day was suspicious, according to the complaint, and Orlowski only utilized the vehicle’s amber lights in the parking lot.

The officer was also aware of past burglaries at the building, the complaint says, which prompted him to take a closer look.

While talking with Orlowski, the officer noticed tools and other “unusual items” in the vehicle that had been taken from the storage unit. The items were later identified as belonging to a male acquaintance of Orlowski’s who was incarcerated at the Portage Co. Jail.

When interviewed, Orlowski initially said he had permission to take the items and pawn them, using the proceeds to pay his acquaintance’s bail. But the inmate told police he did not give Orlowski permission to enter the storage unit, saying there was no arraignment to sell the items for bail money.

Orlowski later admitted he’d planned to pawn the items and use the proceeds to post bail for his girlfriend, according to the complaint.

“He said he knew it was a dumb idea, but that he was concentrating on getting his girlfriend out of jail,” the complaint reads.

Orlowski is free on a $500 cash bond. He returns to court June 16.