Cemetery Association Preps for New Building at Guardian Angel

By Brandi Makuski

Guardian Angel Cemetery is going to look a little different come summer.

One of the largest cemeteries in the city, encompassing an entire block on the corner of Main St. and Soo Marie Ave., is home to the central office of the Stevens Point Catholic Cemetery Association. But the building is more than 45 years old and in need of extensive repair.

“So we’re building a new office and storage building, bringing it all under the same roof,” said John Okonek, superintendent for the association. “This building is in desperate need of repair; there’s a lot of code violations here.”

The home belonging to Irene J. Haertel, just east of Guardian Angel Cemetery, was demolished in 2013. (City Times photo)

Okonek also said people have trouble finding the office, which is currently located at the rear of the cemetery on Prais St., so the new building will face Wilshire Blvd., just across from Airport Bar.

Prior to 1971, individual Catholic churches cared for their own cemeteries, Okonek said. Once the Stevens Point Catholic Cemetery Association was formed, five Catholic cemeteries in the area — Guardian Angel, St. Peter’s, St. Joseph’s, St. Bronislava’s and St. Stephen’s — were all cared for uniformly by the association.

The open field along Wilshire, east of the cemetery’s large tree line, is a newer addition to Guardian Angel, having been owned by Irene J. Haertel until she died in late 2012. Following her death, Haertel’s family attempted to rezone the property and sell it to a commercial developer, but the diocese was able to purchase the property based on an agreement made with Haertel several years prior.

The new building will be steel — “nothing real fancy,” Okonek said — and will bring office space and cemetery storage under the same roof.

Water and sewer lines were installed on the property Tuesday, Okonek said, and a floating cement foundation will be installed later this week. No graves are being affected by the new construction.

“We’re hoping to have it all done by July,” he said.