Letter: Local MDs Should Offer Alternatives for Hormone Therapy

To the Editor-

I’d like to call attention to a medical specialty that is desperately needed in our community.

We need MDs who concentrate on the unique issues of midlife women’s health. Female hormone testing in particular is very relevant, yet is non existent in our area. It can stop the endless cycle of antidepressants and other meds that do not help and in many instances harm us.

There are natural hormone replacement options out there that can be adjusted to your personal chemical makeup and give you your life back. Unfortunately, one has to travel great distances to find these services.

Young female med students, please consider this as a possible area of study. Established female doctors and nurses, if you are looking for a change and a very rewarding career, we need you. I also ask that our local health care facilities court these specialists if they truly want to help women in our community and keep more tax dollars here.

Lisa Hoeser

Stevens Point