Police & Sheriff Calls, April 7-9

April 7

OWI: Deputies arrested a 25-year-old man for first offense OWI during a traffic stop on Post Rd. at 1:15 AM.

Angry Birds? A 66-year-old woman called police at 1:47 AM to report screeching birds near her home at the intersection of Jasmine Ln. and Duby Ave. Police were unable to locate the birds.

Bail-Jumper: Police were called to conduct a welfare check on a known 23-year-old woman on the 600 block of Johns Dr. at 3:39 AM. Upon arrival police found the woman had just taken meth. The woman was out on bond and under an absolutely sobriety order. She was arrested.

Crash: A 34-year-old woman was cited for inattentive driving after crashing into a 46-year-old woman’s vehicle near I-39 and Main St. at 8:52 AM.

Extra Patrol: A 62-year-old man called deputies to request extra patrol due to speeding motorists near Polk and Strange streets in Whiting at 8:38 AM.

Counterfeit Cash: An employee of Tobacco Outlet, 2830 Church St., reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill. Two people, a 22-year-old man and 41-year-old woman, are suspected in the fraudulent transaction.

Jr. High Pot Bust: Police were at a school on the 2000 block of Polk St. were notified at 1:41 PM after four students, three 15-year-old boys and one 14-year-old girl, were suspected of possessing THC at the school. It was not immediately clear if drugs were found.

Failure to Yield: Police cited a 17-year-old girl for failing to yield while making a left turn at Division and Franklin streets at 4:27 PM. The turn resulted in a two-vehicle crash.

Messy Yard: A man from the 600 block of Portage St. called police at 4:25 PM to report his neighbor had debris in their yard.

Retail Theft: An employee of Shopko, 1200 Main St., called police at 6:24 PM to report a 25-year-old man had been caught stealing two pair of Sol headphones, valued at $35 each. The man was cited for retail theft.

Bad Boyfriend: A 39-year-old woman called police at 10:50 PM to report her 28-year-old boyfriend refused to let her leave their home, also taking her car keys and cell phone. The man was arrested and charged with battery, false imprisonment and strangulation.

Day Drinking: A 22-year-old man was warned for holding a loud house party on the 1600 block of Main St. at 11:09 AM.

Tree Vandal: A 67-year-old woman called police to report someone had damaged several red cedar trees at her Center St. home at 8 PM. Estimated value of damage is $5,000. A 22-year-old man is suspected of being involved.

April 8

OWI: A 52-year-old man was arrested for first offense OWI, operating with a positive blood alcohol content and driving with open intoxicants during a traffic stop near County Trunk B and Hwy 10 at 12:17 AM.

Disturbance: Police cited a 21-year-old man after a fight reported on the 1400 block of Briggs St. at 7:37 PM.

Break-In: A 26-year-old man reported to police that someone broke into his Clark St. apartment at 11:55 PM. Reported damage included a $300 door frame.

Uh, That’s My Tree: A 61-year-old man called deputies to report a tree company had cut down some of the branches of a tree of his River Dr. property without his permission at 10:08 AM.

Unwanted Candy Man: A 38-year-old man reported a suspicious black male offering candy to children from his vehicle on the 2000 block of Peninsula Place in Junction City at 3:35 PM.

April 9

Disorderly Conduct X 2: Deputies cited a 37-year-old man for disorderly conduct following an incident on the 5200 block of Harding Ave. in Plover at 1:15 AM. Deputies were called back to the same home a short time later for the same reason.

Disorderly Conduct: An anonymous caller reported to police that a 31-year-old man was trying to start a fight with a 24-year-old woman on the 1000 block of Centerpoint Dr. at 2:34 AM.

Damage to Property: A 23-year-old woman called police from a group home on Pinewood Dr. at 10:11 AM to report damage to an officer safe valued at $225.

Bike V Dog: A bicyclist called police to report he was chased by a German Shepard while bicycling along the 1500 block of Sunny Crest Dr. at 1:134 PM. The Humane Society was also contacted.

Crash: Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash near Post Rd. and McDill Ave. at 5:25 PM. An 81-year-old female driver was cited for following too closely.

Bicycle Thief: a 28-year-old man called police at 12:30 AM to report someone had stolen his 21-speed Schwinn bicycle, valued at $200, from the 900 block of Clark St.