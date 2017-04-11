Train Railroaders Donate More Than $2,000 to Local Groups

City Times Staff

Paul Clasen (center) with Ben Minch (left) from Central Wisconsin Model Railroaders with Sgt. Bob Kussow and several members of the Stevens Point Police Auxiliary Unit on March 7.

The Railroaders donated $500 to the auxiliary unit, which functions as support for sworn police officers. Auxiliary officers assist with traffic and crowd control during large public events, among other duties. The group is funded through donations.

Railroaders also made large donations to the Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office, Boy Scout Troop 284 and the Make-A-Wish Foundation totaling over $2,000.

Funds were raised during the group’s annual model railroad show in Stevens Point.