Cops-N-Bobbers Registration Opens

City Times Staff

Registration for the 2017 Cops-N-Bobbers program is now open.

The program, which provides children ages 4-13 and their parents a chance to enjoy a free day of catch-and-release fishing with local law enforcement, will be held June 3 at Bukolt Park.

The brainchild of Portage Co. Deputy Eric Koepsell and Plover Police Officer Seth Pionke, the program began in 2008 as a way to introduce young children to fishing, and to expose youngster to area law enforcement during a fun, informal event — but parent involvement is essential.

“Building bonds between children and their parents is important, so each child will have a parent or guardian with him/her,” a press release from Koepsell reads in part. “The program gets kids ‘hooked’ on fishing, not drugs or violence.”

The program is made possible, according to Koepsell, thanks in part to a $2,000 grant from the Stevens Point Elks Lodge No. 641.

Officers from the Stevens Point Police Dept. and Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources will also be participating in the event.

There is no cost to participate, and no fishing license is required as the event is always held during the state’s free fishing weekend, but registration is required. Lunch and t-shirts will be provided, along with a limited amount of fishing equipment upon request.

The event will be held Saturday, June 3 from 9 AM to 11 AM, with prizes and lunch to follow. Check-in begins at 8:30 AM.

To register, parents should call (715) 346-1425, or email Koepsell at koepselle@co.portage.wi.us or Pionke at spionke@ploverwi.gov.

Callers are asked to provide their number, contact information, number of attendees and shirt sizes for children (youth/adult, S-XXL), and whether or not they need any fishing gear.

Deadline for registration is May 20.