Public Meeting Scheduled on Bus. 51 Remodel in Whiting

By Brandi Makuski

Officials from the Wis. Department of Transportation have scheduled a public meeting on April 19 to discuss the upcoming Bus. 51 remodel in Whiting.

The phased project will come to Whiting in late 2018, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, widening both northbound and southbound lanes. The remodel will also produce bicycle lanes and sidewalks on both sides of the road, and install LED lighting on a new center median.

The project also includes raising the causeway over McDill Pond, which Village President Paul Stroik said would allow for pontoon boats launching from the Whiting boat launch on the west side of the road to utilize the east side of the pond.

Plans also include constructing a new fishing pier off the east side of the roadway, connected by a pedestrian walkway crossing Bus. 51, marked by four flashing pedestrian lights — the same Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacons (RRFBs) placed at the corner of Division and Franklin streets in Stevens Point.

WisDOT is paying for the bulk of the project before handing roadway ownership to the village, similar to the agency’s agreement with the Village of Plover.

The City of Stevens Point took ownership of its portion of Bus. 51 several years ago and has yet to decide how it will proceed in roadway improvements.

The first phase of the remodel — stretching from Green Dr. to Springville Dr. in Plover, was completed in November. Phase two rebuilds the roadway between Elm St. and Minnesota Ave. in Whiting, with the final two phases completing reconstruction between Springville Dr. and Elm Street.

Project leaders from WisDOT, along with leaders from the Village of Whiting, will be on hand to answer questions.

The meeting begins at 12 PM at the Whiting Municipal Center, 3600 Water Street.