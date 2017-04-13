Local Destination Imagination Team Win Trip to Global Finals

For the City Times

The team, Past, Present, Future the Sequel is headed to Tennessee.

The team, comprised on Ben Franklin Hr. High students, participated in the Improv Challenge during the Destination Imagination tournament held April 8 at UW-Stevens Point. The team finished in second place, and now has a chance to compete at Global Finals in Knoxville, Tenn. in May, along with more than 17,000 participants from 15 countries.

The team consisted of Ben Franklin Jr High students Sean Arneson, Sydney Grajkowski, Bella Nimm, Ellie Andrews and Sara Hopper, and Roosevelt Elementary student Clare Viau.

Destination Imagination (DI) is a non-profit, volunteer-led, cause-driven organization whose purpose is to inspire and equip students to become the next generation of innovators and leaders.