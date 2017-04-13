Photo of the Day: One of the History Books

City Times Staff

The SPASH boys lacrosse team pals around behind the high school after practice on April 12.

The co-op team marks the debut of the sport at SPASH, comprised of players from SPASH and Wisconsin Rapids.

The team competes in the Bay Valley Lacrosse Association with other high schools from Neenah, Appleton, Green Bay, Oneida, Notre Dame Academy, Wausau, DC Everest and Kimberly.

The team kicked off its 2017 season on April 11 with a with a 5-3 win over visiting D.C. Everest.

Future home games scheduled include April 28, May 4 and May 8 at 5:30 PM on the SPASH athletics fields.