Happy 80th: Boston School Forest Invites Community to Birthday Party

City Times Staff

Boston School Forest turns 80 this year.

As part of its annual Earth Day celebration, the BSF will be celebrating its 80th year of providing hands-on environmental education for area students.

The event will be held Sunday, April 23 from 1 PM to 5 PM, and will include tree-planting, guided nature hikes and nature crafts.

The UWSP Herpetology Society will be on hand with live reptiles and amphibians; a program on gardening, and take-home seeds, will be provided by the Portage Co. Master Gardeners.

Leaders from the local chapter of the Audubon Society will also be present to lead birding hike and discussion on birds, and students from Mid-State will offer information on Emerald Ash Borer and forest health.

Several activities will be led by local Boy and Girl Scout troops.

The day also includes a REGI Birds of Prey Program, pictures with Smokey the Bear and a performance by Tom Pease.

The event is free and open to the public.

Boston School Forest is located at 5084 Lincoln Ave. in Plover.