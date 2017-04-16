New Resolution on Future Courthouse to Hit County Board Floor

By Brandi Makuski

The Portage Co. Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will take up a resolution supporting forward movement on a new courthouse facility.

The resolution was drafted as a compromise following an unsuccessful referendum last November, when voters failed to support a $78.5 million new county government facility.

Some in county government say they believe that referendum question included too many details to curry public favor, so the new resolution will only call for support of renovating the existing courthouse building, along with the concept of building a new facility in the downtown area. It intentionally does not address the new building’s layout or cost.

The resolution was based on a recommendation from the county’s Executive/Operations Committee, and later approved by the Space and Properties Committee — the final step before hitting the County Board floor for debate.

“We drafted [the resolution] with no reference to the number of courtrooms, or leaving the one courtroom at the existing building,” said S&P Chairwoman Jeanne Dodge. “We didn’t want the County Board to get into a major debate over costs, or the number of courtrooms, because those are matters for Finance [Committee] and discussions about design, which would come later. That’s a debate that would draw us off the task at hand.”

According to county documents, the new facility would elevate security problems in the existing courthouse building. If approved, the new building would house county offices while the existing courthouse is renovated, after which all of county government would have room to stretch.

But doubt remains as to whether the more simplified resolution could pass muster; and if it does, whether it would actually result in any action.

“I’ve been coming to these meetings for 12 years, along with other judges, and it seems like we keep repeating the same process over and over and over again,” said Portage Co. Circuit Court Judge Thomas Flugaur.

Flugaur said the existing courthouse has serious security flaws for individuals on both sides of the law — but it’s also a recipe for a mistrial.

“The problem is lack of separation,” he said. “If you go to any other courthouse, they separate litigants from the simplest things, like going to the bathroom. The district attorneys are using the same bathrooms as the defendants, the defendants’ families, the jurors…”

Having witnesses, jurors, defendants and their families all sharing the same entrances and hallways is also problematic, he said, because it’s easy to overhear confidential conversations, and jurors could potentially see defendants enter the courthouse in handcuffs and leg irons.

“You can’t have jurors looking at a defendant like he’s already convicted,” Flugaur said. “If they do, the Supreme Court has ruled it’s a mistrial.”

To circumvent that, sheriff’s deputies often have to bring defendants into a courtroom far earlier than a scheduled court appearance to avoid bumping into witnesses or jurors — and sometimes, defendants have to “hide” in a judge’s office before a trial begins, Flugaur said.

“The sheriff’s office goes through unbelievable complex logistical problems to keep defendants who are in custody separate,” Flugaur added. “Sometimes they even drive them from the jail to the courthouse, park under the building and bring them up through the police departments, even though it’s just a across the street.”

The Portage Co. courthouse was built in 1959, and has since undergone several minor renovations but is limited by the building’s layout. The building’s HVAC system is so outdated, according to Mayor Mike Wiza, that some city offices need to run air conditioning units in the winter

But the courthouse isn’t the only building in need of an upgrade. Sheriff Mike Lukas has been hoping for movement on a new jail facility since being elected in 2014 — a cause he rallied during his campaign, he said, with much support in the community.

“We’ve talked the jail to death,” Lukas said. “It’s outdated, it’s not safe for deputies, it’s not safe for inmates…but more than that, we’ve got serious office space issues. We’ve turned every available closet we can into an office for one deputy or another.”

The County Board approved a resolution in 2015 making a new jail a priority for county government, and have commissioned several studies on both buildings. All studies conducted by outside firms outlined the need to space and and safety improvements.

Since the failed referendum last year — the third turned down by voters on a new jail/government building — S&P committee members have had multiple discussions on how to move forward, but have made little headway.

“I’m really torn here,” said County Board Supervisor Jerry Walters. “I think we’ve got the right process, but the wrong piece to start with. If we build the courthouse first, without having a full picture, we aren’t going to be able to explain anything to county residents about how these two buildings tie together.”

Walters added the county was continually spending “a considerable amount on money” shipping inmates to outside counties, and noted that’s a problem the county continues to push off.

“If we built the jail first, at least we could relieve ourselves of obsolescence and safety issues,” he said. “If we had a design on how to add a jail to the courtrooms after that construction was done, then we could continue. I understand the renovation part, I don’t understand us skipping the safety part.”

Dodge said the biggest concern right now is that the county is once again starting at zero, and it may be the last chance to make something happen.

“I don’t want to say this is the last kick at the cat, but we need to give it one more shot and give people an alternative,” she said. “I’m reminded the second [of three] referendum was for a courthouse only — so we’ve been around this block before, as well.”

Lukas said while cost isn’t part of the conversation yet — it should be.

“I don’t think we’re thinking about the cost of staffing two buildings,” he said. “The jail has always been my priority, to include the safety and security of inmates and staff. You can say it’s a priority, but that can all change if we can a whole new board in here. I have concerns on this whole process, really.”

The County Board meets on Tuesday, April 18 at 5 PM in the courthouse, 1516 Church Street.

The resolution: