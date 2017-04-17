Photo of the Day: The Eye of the Storm

City Times Staff

Jim “The Oz” Oliva (left) takes a break to chat after a busy day of registering teams for Trivia 48.

This year’s theme — The Royalty of Contests — is an homage to Prince, B.B. King, Carol King, Gladys Knight and others in the entertainment industry with royal-sounding names, both living and dead.

Registration kicked off Monday afternoon at WWSP 90FM, the university’s radio station located at 1101 Reserve Street.

Billed as the World’s Largest Trivia Contest, the 54-hour contest begins Friday at 6 PM.

Registration is $30 per team, and is open daily from 3 PM to 7 PM through Thursday, then from noon to 6 PM Friday.

The Trivia parade, an unofficial kickoff to the weekend’s contest, will kick off Friday at 4 PM.

For the parade route and more information on Trivia, go to www.90fmtrivia.org or find the event on Facebook.