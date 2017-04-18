HomePolice/CourtsCourt AppearancesArghhh: Portage Co. Convict Faces New Charges in W ...

Arghhh: Portage Co. Convict Faces New Charges in Waupaca

Christopher L. Dominick. (Courtesy Waupaca Co. Jail)

City Times Staff

A Stevens Point man has landed in some familiar territory after police found an assault rifle and drugs in his car during a Waupaca traffic stop.

Christopher L. Dominick, 31, was convicted in Portage Co. of burglary, party to the crime, after a 2003 robbery at Dairy Queen in Stevens Point. He served two years in prison and three years of extended supervision.

On April 12, Dominick was charged in Waupaca Co. with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed knife, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Waupaca County Post, a Waupaca Co. deputy located an AR-15 and loaded 30-round magazine clip in Dominick’s car during a traffic stop. When asked for his driver’s license, Dominick refused to cooperate.

He was also reportedly had a small baggie containing white residue in his pocket, as well as a knife.

Dominick also has an open case in Waushara Co., where he’s been charged with five counts of failure to pay child support.

He remains in custody on a $25,000 cash bond.

