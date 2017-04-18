HomeCommunity NewsFriends of Emerson to Meet Thursday

Friends of Emerson to Meet Thursday

Outgoing Ald. Garrett Ryan, Mike Bialas and Ald. Meleesa Johnson at a recent meeting of Friends of Emerson Park. The group hopes to bring the former Emerson School lot back under city ownership and transform the space into a cleaner, safer neighborhood park. The group meets next on April 20, 7 PM at Jefferson Elementary. (City Times photo)

City Times Staff

The Friends of Emerson Park will meet again on Thursday, April 20 at Jefferson Elementary School.

The group, comprised of residents from the neighborhood surrounding the former site of Emerson Elementary, has been meeting for several months to determine options for revamping the lot.

Emerson was the city’s first junior high, but later served as both an elementary school and alternative high school before it was razed in 2002. The vacant lot between Clark and Ellis streets is still used as a playground and sports area by those who live nearby, but the Friends of Emerson Park say they’d like to improve aesthetics and safety on the land.

Prior to 1981, the city owned the Emerson lot, as well as all local public school buildings and land, until schools were unified under the state-operated district, forfeiting city control. The property is now owned by the Stevens Point Area Public School District.

Thursday’s meeting agenda includes approving a neighborhood survey on the park; approving a letter to officials at city and school board governments; and evaluating options for organized community events at the park.

The group meets at 7 PM in the school library. Jefferson Elementary is located at 1800 East Avenue.

