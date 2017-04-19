Campus Band, Orchestra to Perform at UW-Stevens Point

For the City Times

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Campus Band and Campus Orchestra will perform together in concert at 7:30 PM Tuesday, May 2, in Michelsen Hall of the Noel Fine Arts Center.

The Campus Band will perform “Amen” by Frank Ticheli, “Apollo: myth and legend” by Rob Romeyn and conducted by music student Brianna Hepfler of Chippewa Falls, “March to the Scaffold” from “Symphony Fantastique” by Hector Berlioz and conducted by music student Andrew Skala of Hoyt Lakes, Minn., and “Blackwater” by Fergal Carroll.

The Campus Orchestra will present Sinfonia in D Major by Felix Mendelssohn, Contrapunctus I BWV 1080 from “The Art of the Fugue” by J.S. Bach, Vocalise opus 34 #14 by Sergei Ranchmaninoff, “Miniature String Quartet” by David Stone and conducted by music student James Wagner of Menasha, “The Entertainer” by Scott Joplin and “Plink Plank Plunk!” by Leroy Anderson.

Four cello students, Janna Beilke-Skoug of Madison, Emily Thiele of Weston, Minji Olson of Stoughton and Wagner, will perform in Vivaldi Concerto for Four Cellos opus 3 #10 by Antonio Vivaldi.

Both the Campus Band and Campus Orchestra are comprised of student instrumentalists with majors outside of the Music Department. The band is conducted by Associate Professor of Music Patrick Lawrence and the orchestra by Music Professor Steven Bjella.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for senior citizens, $5 for UW-Stevens Point students, faculty and youth and free the day of the concert for students with a UW-Stevens Point I.D. if not sold out. Tickets are available at the University Information and Tickets Office in the Dreyfus University Center, by calling 715-346-4100 or 800-838-3378 or at http://tickets.uwsp.edu.

Tickets also may be purchased at the door if available. Proceeds benefit student scholarships.