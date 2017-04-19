Former State Sentator Makes Home at Sentry

For the City Times

Stevens Point native and former state lawmaker Julie Lassa has joined Sentry Insurance’s government relations team.

Lassa will represent Sentry, working with lawmakers and regulators in Midwestern states.

“We are delighted to have someone as talented as Julie—and who has done so much for the people and the business community of central Wisconsin—join our Government Affairs team,” said Pete McPartland, Sentry chairman, president, and CEO. “She is home-grown talent who has served the people of central Wisconsin well for 18 years.”

“Sentry’s political advocacy philosophy is decidedly non-partisan,” said Ken Erler, Sentry senior vice president, chief administrative officer, and general counsel. “We help lawmakers from all political parties understand issues impacting the insurance industry and the effect proposed legislation can have on our customers. Throughout her career, Julie earned a reputation for working across party lines. We’re pleased to have her as part of our team.”

Sentry’s Government Affairs team tackles insurance issues on the local, state, regional, and national level. Team members come from all political backgrounds with the goal of building relationships with legislators, candidates, and trade associations.

They also stay current on the latest initiatives from the Federal Insurance Offi­ce, state insurance commissioners, and state Assembly and Senate insurance committees.