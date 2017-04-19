Police & Sheriff Calls, April 17-19

April 17

Fake Money: Police responded to the 1200 block of Badger Ave. after a caller reported a fake $20 bill at 9:50 AM.

Disorderly Conduct: Police were called to a residence on the 200 block of Division St. after a 69-year-old man started a fight with a 28-year-old man at 11:36 AM.

Property Damage: A 51-year-old woman reported to police that someone caused $400 worth of damage to a steel door on the 3400 block of Minnesota Ave. at 1:29 PM.

Warrant Arrest: Police arrested a 26-year-old man on an active warrant following a traffic stop for driving without a license plate. Upon his arrest police uncovered drug paraphernalia including a glass vial, marijuana and meth pipes and two small bags of THC.

April 18

Child Neglect: Police responded to a report of child neglect on the 2600 block of Indiana Ave. at 10 AM.

Trespassing: A 37-year-old man was warned for trespassing on a property near Hwy. 34 and County Trunk M at 8:48 AM.

That’s My Bush: A 43-year-old man called deputies to complaint his 79-year-old female was cutting bushes on his County Trunk D property in Bancroft at 11:32 AM.

April 19

Possession: Police arrested two men, ages 31 and 33, on charges of probation violation and possession of meth paraphernalia during a traffic stop near Portage and Division streets at 1:20 AM.