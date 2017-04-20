Dugan to Hold Neighborhood Meeting

City Times Staff

Stevens Point City Councilwoman Cathy Dugan has planned a neighborhood meeting on April 26.

Dugan represents the city’s 8th District.

Special guests include a representative of the Old Main Neighborhood Association; Joel Lemke, utilities director; and the city’s new ordinance control officer Mark Kordus. Kordus is a recent addition to city staff, and his position is now called the “Neighborhood Improvement Coordinator”.

The discussion will include use of swales to manage storm water, sidewalk installation, roadway maintenance and information on property code violations.

Residents are invited to attend the 6:30 PM meeting at Washington Elementary, 3500 Prais Street.