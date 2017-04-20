Police & Sheriff Calls, April 19

April 19

Get a Bed: A caller from the 1500 block of Torun Rd. requested a welfare check at 2:30 PM after seeing an individual laying on top of a car at the trailer home there. The person was taking a nap.

Naughty Boys: Police arrested two men following a traffic stop near Portage and Division streets a 1:20 AM. The 33-year-old drive was arrested for operating while revoked and probation violation, while the passenger, 31, was taken into custody for possession of meth paraphernalia and probation violation.

First-Time Crash: Police cited a 16-year-old girl for failure to yield right-of-way after she caused a two-vehicle crash at Division St. and College Ave. at 6:50 AM.

Threat by Phone: A 77-year-old woman reported being threatened over the phone at her home on the 400 block of Second St. North at 12:29 PM.

Fighting Sisters: Police were called to a home on the 1400 block of Torun Rd. at 10:33 PM after two sisters got into a physical altercation. One sister, 33, was arrested on a charge of battery and domestic abuse.

Missing Meds: A 57-year-old woman called police at 6 PM when she realized her medication was missing from her residence on the 1200 block of Washington Ave. A 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman are suspected of being involved.