VIDEO: A ‘Royal’ Fairy-tale Wedding

City Times Staff

Two Stevens Point residents tied the knot on April 21.

Just prior to the kickoff parade for Trivia 48, Craig VanSchyndel, 37, and 33-year-old Helen Fojut married each other in a Princess Bride-themed ceremony.

The two met while serving in the United States Army.

“She got a 10- plus point question like an hour in, and she’s been hooked ever since,” said VanSchyndel.

The couple initially planned to marry in a simple civil ceremony at the courthouse, but, as VanSchyndel said, “it just kind of grew every time we turned around.”

The couple married just before the start of the parade on the suggestion of a friend.