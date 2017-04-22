Sister Leone (Evancia) Juszczyk, 97, a Sister of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis for 81 years, died Thursday, April 20, 2017, at the Portage County Health Care Center in Stevens Point.

Visitation at St. Joseph Motherhouse Chapel, 1300 Maria Drive, Stevens Point, will begin with a prayer service at 9:30 AM Wednesday, April 26, 2017. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM with the Rev. Todd Mlsna officiating. Burial will follow in the convent cemetery.

Sister Leone was born Feb. 21, 1920, in Sobieski, Wisconsin. She was the youngest of six children of Joseph and Julia (Siudut) Juszczyk and grew up on the family farm.

On Aug. 3, 1936, she was received into the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis, and professed final vows on Aug. 12, 1944.

A graduate of the St. Joseph Academy, she also earned a BS Degree in Education from St. Norbert’s College, De Pere, and an MS Degree in Teaching from Eau Claire State College. Her teaching ministry of 43 years began with the primary grades and advanced to the college level, mostly in the Chicago area where, at Kennedy-King College, she taught English as a second language to Polish immigrants, and Business English at Chicago State University. In Stevens Point, she taught at St. Peter School and at Maria High School.

Upon retiring from teaching in 1988, she followed her calling to minister to the elderly by living among them at Hi-Rise Manor, a senior living complex in Stevens Point. There, she advocated for seniors in a variety of ways, and also volunteered as a Polish language interpreter in the area.

Sister Leone is survived by nieces, nephews, friends, and the Sisters of St. Joseph-TOSF. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Joseph (Veronica) Juszczyk, Theodore (Mary) Juszczyk; sisters: Jenny (Stanley) Janik, Elizabeth (Joseph) Upiszewski, and Julia Juszczyk.

Memorials may be offered to the Sisters of St. Joseph-TOSF. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family and the Sisters. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.