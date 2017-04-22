SPASH Lacrosse Strut Their Stuff

By Robert Whitmire

The SPASH Lacrosse team played back-to-back games Monday and Tuesday nights, dropping a 8-5 decision to Green Bay Southwest, then coming back to beat Appleton 8-2.

The Panthers improved their record to 2-1 in the Bay Valley Lacrosse Association.

“We got off to a Slow start in the Green Bay game, but came back with a powerful fourth quarter showing by the team,” said Panther coach Lori Peeters. Bryce Patoka, Reid Larson, Cooper Behnke, Joey Roth, and Zach Dedeker found the back of the net for SPASH.

SPASH returned to action Tuesday afternoon at Picket Field in Appleton where Joey Roth had a field day lighting the board with five goals. Reece Peeters, Cole Beilke and Aidan Boettcher each added a goal to the winning cause.

“We won a very physical game against Appleton tonight at Picket Field — it was the second night in a row for SPASH Lacrosse on the turf,” said Peeters.

SPASH put 21 shots on goal with Panther goalie Jack Trybull recording an 85 percent save rate against Appleton’s attack.

SPASH returns to action visiting Thom Field in Wausau April 24. Game time is scheduled for 5 PM.

The Panthers return home to face Kimberly at the SPASH athletic fields April 28 at 5:30 PM.