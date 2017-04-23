Woodland Youth Groups to Hold Food Drive

City Times Staff
Junior high youth groups from Woodlands Church want to help restock local food pantries, and they need your help.
Students and their group leaders will go door-to-door on Wed., May 10 to ask for nonperishable food items.
The groups will be in the following areas May 10 between 6:30 PM and 7:30 PM:
- Park Ridge/Iverson Park area
- Washington School area (Hwy 10 N. to Hwy 66 and Green Ave. to Michigan Ave.)
- Heffron Ave., Feltz Ave. and 1st Ave. area in Stevens Point
- Elm St. to Airline Rd. in Plover