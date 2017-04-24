Plover VFW Mobilizes for Hoover Avenue Cleanup on Earth Day

For the City Times

Members of Plover Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10262 carried out an Earth Day community service “mission” with their annual spring cleanup of Hoover Avenue on Saturday, April 22.

The “Cleanup Brigade” divided into teams of two or three and spent the morning collecting trash and litter along Hoover Avenue from Hwy B to Hwy HH. Team members Mike Zynda and Gary Jay served as runners to pick up and transport the collection bags for proper disposal.

Members of the team include (front row from left) Don Mugridge, Guy Mockler, Mike Zynda, Scott Halverson, Mike McKenna, (back row from left) Norb Strasser, Ron Stoflet, Eugene Fosmire, Karl August, Gary Jay, Len Larsen, Perry Engel and Darrell Berg.

Plover VFW Post and Auxiliary have contributed a combined 2,157 community service hours to date this year.

The first Earth Day was launched on April 22, 1970 and has since activated and mobilized 200 million Americans from all walks of life to join forces in caring for the Earth.