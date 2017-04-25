Orange Barrel Art Returns for Second Summer

City Times Staff

With the return of road construction in Portage County, so too does the quirky art of the Orange Barrel Art Tour.

Now in its second and final year, the summer-long event encourages sculptures of all ages to create artwork using the recycled barrels, cones and delineator posts, provided free of charge by Mega Rentals.

“The #OrangeBarrelArt promotion was so successful last year we’re bringing it back for a second and final season,” a press release from the Stevens Point Area Convention and Visitors Bureau reads in part.

In conjunction with CREATE Portage County, the promotion is designed to be a “right splash of temporary art” that brings a smile to the faces of motorists as they pass by.

The designs should make “clever and creative” use of the barrels, according to the press release. The pieces can be made and displayed during the construction season — typically May through August.

Anyone interested in creating barrel art for display in the Stevens Point area, or for more information on the promotion, go to OrangeBarrelArt.com.