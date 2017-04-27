Photo of the Day: You’re Hilarious…

City Times Staff

The city’s radio station plays Christmas songs on April 27 following a late-season snowfall.

Just over half an inch of the white stuff fell across the Stevens Point area, according to Ploverweather.com.

“I had nothing to do with it,” joked John Quirk, TV/website coordinator for the city, on Thursday. “It started snowing, then we decided to play Christmas music as a joke.”

Quirk said he only played the holiday tunes for a short time, followed by a block of music about sunshine, hoping it would be an omen for warmer weather.

Along with maintaining the city’s website and television station — Charter channel 984 — Quirk also oversees the city’s low power radio station, 105.9 WSNP.

Quirk was a key figure in acquiring the permit for the city’s radio station, which debuted in August of 2015.