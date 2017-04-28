‘Cops Gone Wild’ Brings LEOs to Buffalo Wild Wings

City Times Staff

Local law enforcement on Saturday descend upon a Hwy. 10 E restaurant on Saturday to help raise money for a good cause.

The Cops Gone Wild event is coming to Buffalo Wild Wings on April 29 during lunch and dinner service. Law enforcement from the Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office, Grand Rapids Police Dept. and Wood Co. Sheriff’s Dept. will drop their respective police beats for a few hours to service customers.

Officers will wait on customers between 11 AM and 2 PM, then again from 4 PM to 7 PM. All tips raised, and 10 percent of all food sales during both times will benefit local Special Olympic athletes.

Special Olympics is a favorite charity of local law enforcement; officers regularly sit on roof tops, sell t-shirts, participate in races and Polar Plunge jumps to support the cause.

Officers hope to raise $3,000.

Buffalo Wild Wings is located at 5370 Hwy. 10 E.