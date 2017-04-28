Qdoba Coming to City’s East Side

City Times Staff

Qdoba Mexican Eats is coming to Stevens Point.

The Mexican-style restaurant fills a vacancy left by Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, which closed suddenly last July.

According to Abby Hansen, director of marketing for Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, the location will be the company’s 50th in Wisconsin. Roaring operates Qdoba franchises across the Midwest.

“This location will feature a drive-thru, which is something that we only have at three other Qdoba locations in the state,” Hansen said via email.

The restaurant, located at 5347 Hwy. 10 East, will be open 10:30 AM to 10 PM, offering a full menu and catering services, and is expected to open in June.